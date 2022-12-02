Ukrainian prisoner of war says Starlink internet speed slows down in bad weather

A prisoner of war from the 113th Territorial Defense Brigade (TRO) Sergei Lazarenko in an interview with RIA News He said that the Internet speed of the Starlink satellite network of the American company SpaceX directly depends on weather conditions and is greatly reduced in bad weather.

“Speed ​​depends on the weather. It’s raining – it’s bad,” he said.

Lazarenko noted that in bad weather, the military Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) have tangible problems with the quality of communication.

Earlier, he said that soldiers use the Starlink network not only for military purposes, but also for personal calls, as well as communication on social networks. According to him, traffic drops if several dozen people use the Internet at the same time.