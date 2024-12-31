Carmen left Carlos Sobera speechless with what she told him as soon as he crossed the doors of First Dates this Monday. And the diner, upon seeing the presenter, exclaimed: “It looks like you’re going to Communion.”

“With the suit, so formal…” added the single woman. “I’m on a high here, I feel like Cindy Crawford,” said the waitress in her presentation.

Carmen’s nerves were getting to her last morning, but Sobera managed to calm her down by asking her what she had gone to the Cuatro program to look for.

“I need to take a friend with me because after 18 years, cobwebs and arachnids abound. My love story ended 18 years ago. In relationships, I prioritized other things, like my son,” he explained.

His date was Tino: “At 12 years old I was runner-up in Galicia for bagpipers, and as a reward they sent me every August 1st to receive Franco at the Pazo de Meirás,” he recalled.

As soon as she saw him, Carmen said with a laugh to Matías Roure, the Argentine bartender at First Dates: “He looks like a cousin of mine. Especially in his face.”

They both went to the table to get to know each other a little better and try to find out if they could find common ground for a life together or, on the contrary, go their separate ways.

At one point during the evening, Tino surprised Carmen when he told her that he would let her handcuff him and that “you could do whatever you wanted with me.” She replied: “You are nobody… with how small and jumpy you are.”

In the end, the Galician did not want to have a second date with the waitress: “Physically, I have not felt attraction,” he admitted. She, for her part, did not want to meet again either: “As he entered, I saw my cousin Gregorio…”.

#Menchu #Carlos #Sobera #Dates #youre #Communion..