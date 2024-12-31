Be careful with wishes, they can come true. That same advice crossed his mind Ramon Garcia during the second semi-final of the Christmas Grand Prixwhen he said that he would like to play the test Prints. “The address won’t let me“he lamented.

After the towns of Aguilar de Campoo (Palencia) and Olvera (Cádiz) played the game, which consisted of making figures with the body to the stick to a wall with velcro with the relevant suit, Ramón appeared with the outfit.

“This is the magic of Christmas, your wishes become…”, said the presenter. “In orders!” responded Wilbur, who appeared in the same uniform. “Actually,” Garcia corrected him. “I I have always been in the shadow“, he reminded the acrobat.

Was Cristinininext to mikecrackwho dictated the simple figures they had to do: “Stay open hands and feetwhich is simple.” Wilbur jumped several times on the trampoline and stuck to the wall, but on his side, something very complicated.

Ramón thought about it a little more, but nailed the figure, height included. “Say quickly, that my suit pulls a little“He begged Cristina and Mike, with great grace, who gave their positive verdict with a thumbs up.

To the protagonists it cost them their part of the wallsince they were well glued, and made all the spectators burst out laughing. “Stamped, literally!” Wilbur exclaimed, as they had a hard time getting out of the place.