The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Seasonal Circuit Italy 2024 edition is ready to begin, offering a new opportunity for fans of the famous Nintendo Switch video game to compete online. This competition stands out for its liveliness and popularity, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continuing to be one of the console’s best-selling titles. The first stage of the tournament, the Summer Cup, will take place on Sunday 14 July, with extended hours from 11:00 to 23:00. Registration is open to everyone, without the need to own the Additional Track Pass. In fact, all participants will have access to the special races included exclusively in this extra content package. To participate, simply enter the tournament code 4840-5535-5947 in the dedicated section of the game menu.

The tournament will continue with the Autumn Cup, scheduled for October 13, 2024, and will conclude with the Winter Cup on January 12, 2025. It is not necessary to participate in all stages to be eligible for the starting line of the individual cups. The top twenty-five finishers in each stage will receive prizes provided in collaboration with Lego, Jakks Pacific, Epoch, Simba and the My Nintendo Store. In addition, special Seasonal Circuit commemorative rewards dedicated to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will be distributed. The top 25 in the rankings will earn 1,000 Gold Points, while all participants will receive 50 Platinum Points that can be used to obtain Nintendo-themed rewards, including limited edition ones, on the My Nintendo website.