What is happening between Luca Onestini, a former tronista of Men and Women, and Cristina Porta, a young and beautiful Spanish journalist who is living with him the adventure in the Iberian reality show Secrets Story? The two exchanged a passionate kiss and the video immediately went around the net …

Luca Onestini, former competitor of Big Brother Vip and ex tronista from Men and women, has definitely moved on. If until some time ago he declared himself destroyed and heartbroken due to the end of the relationship with Ivana Mrazova, known inside the most spied house in Italy, after being dumped by Soleil Rises,

Men and women: Crazy Honesty of the Door

Today he is obviously happy and his heart has started beating for love again. The splendid model is therefore only a distant memory and in Luca’s life the beautiful has entered like a cyclone Cristina Porta, young Journalist always known within a Reality show. Onestini, in fact, just like his brother, has decided to try the path of Spanish reality shows and in the program Secrets story met the new love.

The alchemy that took place between Luca and the Door was immediate: and after the first chatted approaches between the two competitors, during a game, the former protagonist of Maria De Filippi’s program headed towards his adventure companion in he kissed her with great passion in front of everyone.

Men and women: Luca Onestini forgets Ivana Mrazova

Obviously the two were filmed by cameras and the recorded video was immediately released online, where it went viral.

In short, thanks to the beautiful Cristina Porta, the television face of Mediaset Spain, Onestini was finally able to unblock himself and his heart started beating again.

Luca Onestini always finds a way to make people talk about himself. And also in Spain, just like Gianmarco, he managed to have the cameras pointed at himself. Obviously we are not saying that he is pretending, only that he always manages to be the protagonist.