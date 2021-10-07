At the Juventus home it is hunting for the 9. The purple tip is liked but it costs too much, the Argentine can soon leave the PSG: the future of Morata depends on them
The hunt for 9 is on. Indeed, very open. The object of desire is clearly Dusan Vlahovic, but international competition is fierce and that price of 90 million appears frankly out of reach. Thus in Federico Cherubini’s agenda the name of Mauro Icardi returns, the now historic goal of the Bianconeri, ever since Maurito he wore the Inter shirt.
