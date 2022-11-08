According to rumors, it seems that the rider is ready to return to the male parterre of the program

Men and women it is undoubtedly the most loved program on the Italian small screen. In the transmission of Maria De Filippi the twists are never lacking and the gossip on the abandonment of Ida, Alessandro and the tronista Federica Aversano is added that of the return to the male parterre of a historic protagonist of the program. Who are we talking about? According to rumors, it seems that Biagio Di Maro is back in transmission.

Biagio Di Maro has always been one of the undisputed protagonists of Men and women. In these last days the name of theformer knight has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. According to rumors, it seems that Biagio will return to the program.

The news was made known on the ‘Men and Women Classic and Over’ page. The portal announced the return of the knight in the male parterre of the broadcast by Maria De Filippi. It seems that the man is also ready to explain the reasons for his absence during this first part of the program.

We just have to wait for the next few days to see the return di Biagio on the small screen. At the moment we do not know what prompted him to be absent from the program for a while but, according to rumors, it seems that the rider is ready to justify the reason for his absence.

Men and women, Biagio Di Maro returns; Ida Platano, Alessandro Vicinanza and Federica Aversano leave

The news of the choice made by Ida Platano, Alessandro Vicinanza and Federica Aversano of leave the transmission. In detail, the choice of the tronista is linked to some difficulties encountered in showing up at each recording.

As for Ida and Alessandro, it seems that the couple has decided to give themselves a chance and to live outside, away from the spotlight to which they are constantly exposed.