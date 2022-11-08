Man challenged all the Tiktok witches to curse him: what happened to him?

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Ethan Keizer vs. the Tiktok Witches.
Ethan Keizer vs. the Tiktok Witches.
Ethan Keiser challenged witches from around the world to cast spells on him to prove they are hoaxes.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
November 08, 2022, 10:35 AM
The Witchery and the occult have always been very popular topics all over the world. by the way the popular tiktoker Ethan Keiser challenged all the witches in the world to cast spells on him, to harm him, with the idea of proving that witchcraft doesn’t exist.
During three months Keizer spoke with witches, warlocks and sorceresses from all over the world, who cast curses and spells on him. He even sent one of them, in Mexico, a lock of hair, clothes and a photo of himself.
paranormal connection: the series about witchcraft and satanism of THE TIME
Why is Ethan Keizer calling out witches on Tiktok? Basically to take down their scams, he says. “I don’t want (people) to spend money on them and be state-owned,” she pointed out as the motivation for his ‘challenge’.
You may be interested in: Aleska Génesis would have done witchcraft to Nicky Jam: “Let him only think of me”
They couldn’t haunt it
More than three months after receiving spells, curses and spells from different people who call themselves witches and sorceresses from all over the planet, nothing has happened to ethan keizer. “I asked every witch on Tiktok that she claims to have powers that she could cast a spell on me. Even a Mexican witch who had more than 10 years of ancestral practice and she cast a spell on me, ”she explained in her networks.
In context: ‘La Segura’ says they are doing witchcraft on her: ‘It’s a personal attack’
According to the promise of the supposed ‘powerful witch’, to whom she sent a lock of her hair by mail, nothing happened to her. His nets are now full of witches from all over the world who keep casting spells on him.
Some of the witches say the reason Ethan Keizer doesn’t work is because he’s a vampire.
November 08, 2022, 10:35 AM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Man #challenged #Tiktok #witches #curse #happened
Leave a Reply