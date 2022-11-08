Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Man challenged all the Tiktok witches to curse him: what happened to him?

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 8, 2022
in World
Ethan Keiser

Ethan Keizer vs. the Tiktok Witches.

Ethan Keizer vs. the Tiktok Witches.

Ethan Keiser challenged witches from around the world to cast spells on him to prove they are hoaxes.

The Witchery and the occult have always been very popular topics all over the world. by the way the popular tiktoker Ethan Keiser challenged all the witches in the world to cast spells on him, to harm him, with the idea of ​​proving that witchcraft doesn’t exist.

During three months Keizer spoke with witches, warlocks and sorceresses from all over the world, who cast curses and spells on him. He even sent one of them, in Mexico, a lock of hair, clothes and a photo of himself.

paranormal connection: the series about witchcraft and satanism of THE TIME

Why is Ethan Keizer calling out witches on Tiktok? Basically to take down their scams, he says. “I don’t want (people) to spend money on them and be state-owned,” she pointed out as the motivation for his ‘challenge’.

They couldn’t haunt it

More than three months after receiving spells, curses and spells from different people who call themselves witches and sorceresses from all over the planet, nothing has happened to ethan keizer. “I asked every witch on Tiktok that she claims to have powers that she could cast a spell on me. Even a Mexican witch who had more than 10 years of ancestral practice and she cast a spell on me, ”she explained in her networks.

According to the promise of the supposed ‘powerful witch’, to whom she sent a lock of her hair by mail, nothing happened to her. His nets are now full of witches from all over the world who keep casting spells on him.

Some of the witches say the reason Ethan Keizer doesn’t work is because he’s a vampire.

Recommended