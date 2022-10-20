Abu Dhabi (Union)

The Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination has concluded a memorandum of understanding, with the Abu Dhabi Chess and Mind Games Club, regarding joint cooperation between the two sides to introduce chess to the Foundation and all its centers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The memorandum of understanding was signed on behalf of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination by Abdullah Abdul-Aali Abdullah Al-Humaidan, in his capacity as Secretary-General of the Foundation, and on behalf of the Abu Dhabi Chess and Mind Games Club, Hussein Abdullah Al-Khoury, in his capacity as Chairman of the Club’s Board of Directors.

Under the memorandum of understanding, the Abu Dhabi Chess and Mind Games Club will introduce the sport of chess to the Zayed Higher Organization, provide training materials, introductory materials for the game, its education manuals and its laws, organize courses for training its supervisors in the institution, and bear the costs of purchasing game tools from hours and chess, sufficient for the number of hesitant and affiliated owners He bears the expenses of printing brochures with no more than his income from marketing revenues, while the Foundation nominates the students participating in the tournament, and provides a headquarters in the Abu Dhabi Center for Care and Rehabilitation to perform the necessary training.

Abdullah Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with the Abu Dhabi Chess and Mind Games Club. Community groups and their interest in spreading it among people of determination, and he said: Zayed Higher Organization is fully prepared to spread the game among its members of people of determination, and work to increase the number of chess practitioners from those groups.

He added: Chess is a mental sport that develops mental abilities, creativity and excellence, and has a leading role in the fields of rehabilitation, training in patience, planning, logical analysis, facing difficulties, developing leadership abilities and making decisions in a systematic scientific manner. That game, so the will of the two parties converged to complete the memorandum of understanding and partnership to introduce the sport of chess in the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination.

For his part, Hussein Abdullah Al-Khoury said: We are proud to sign this memorandum with the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, as chess is a distinctive sport that expands the perceptions and knowledge of its practitioners, such as strategic thinking, speed of intuition and logical accuracy, all of which are necessary skills for humans, especially young people.

He added: We are pleased to work with the pioneering Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination at this level to enable the capabilities of its members through the advantages of this game, and we look forward to meeting them and contributing to improving their levels and abilities in this game in the coming months.

Al-Khoury stressed that the agreement aims to spread the sport of chess at all levels and direct its mental and intellectual benefits to serve young people of both sexes in general.

He explained that the sport of chess is spreading and expanding greatly in the country thanks to the unlimited support of the wise leadership, and the Abu Dhabi Chess and Mind Games Club spares no effort in promoting it through cooperation with legal entities such as institutions and associations of public interest, and I reiterate my thanks and appreciation to the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination for this The distinguished initiative, which in the end is in the interest of both parties.