The Texas one is one of the most successful modern plants in the recent history of Formula 1. The latest editions of the US Grand Prix have offered dynamic, strategic and fun races, where the spectacle was certainly not lacking. It is the natural result of a highly technical and diversified circuit, where wear and tire degradation are central but not dominant factors, giving the right amount of strategy to the race. To confirm everything there is the warm frame of the American public, always ready to rush in and rewrite the turnout records.

As often happens, the numbers stand as the best narrators to tell the quality of the system. The circuit measures 5513 meters, along which the beauty of twenty curves are spread, which is enough to give an idea of ​​the intensity of driving along a lap of Austin. High-speed sections stand out, including the two starting and returning straights, but above all the snake in the first sector. The “snake” conveys the cars in a long succession of high-mileage right-left curves, a section where the car’s responsiveness when changing direction becomes fundamental, but which, contrary to the similar sectors of Silverstone and Suzuka, has speed and radii of curvature variables along the way. Despite the smooth sections of the track, however, the average lap speeds are relatively low. The pole position of 2021 was recorded at an average of 213 km / hagainst the 234 km / h of the last pole at Suzuka and the 250 km / h of Silverstone and Spa.

The numbers illustrate how much the straights and high-mileage curves are interspersed with decidedly more tortuous sections, which lower average lap speeds. Curves 1, 11 and in general the third sector with hairpin bends 12, 13, 15 and 20 see the single-seaters pass around 100 km / h, placing emphasis on the mechanical grip of the suspensions and where the balance changes compared to the faster ones. curves of the first sector. Curve 6 and curve 16-18 with triple point of chord also emphasize the qualities of stability during travel, in addition to the aforementioned reactivity in the snake of the first sector. Thus we have the picture of an extremely varied track, a feature that also transpires from the braking system data. Austin received Brembo’s severity rating of 3 out of 5, denoting a circuit with abundant braking and at the same time the right amount of smoothness. Overall, the brakes are used on twelve occasions for a lap time of 17 and a half seconds, with a cumulative load on the pedal during the race of 64 tons. The most demanding braking is the iconic braking of turn 1, where the steepness of the climb at the first corner helps to slow the cars, which reach a peak deceleration of 4.7 g, going from over 310 km / h to around 100 km / h in just 2.3 seconds. Equally indicative of the variety of the track are the simulations of Pirelli, which foresee 4 out of 5 stresses on the tires both in terms of lateral cornering and longitudinal traction stresses. On the other hand, there is no anomaly as regards the static inflation pressures, the prescriptions of which are 23.0 psi for the front axle and 20.0 psi for the rear axle.

Austin thus offers an inherent diversity in the design of the track that becomes the best testing ground for teams to identify weaknesses and strengths of their cars. Balance in repeated turns between high and low speed corners is crucial and although it is at every circuit, a “short blanket” in Austin proves to be much more deleterious on the time trial, as there are very few tools to compensate for the car’s shortcomings without compromising. other areas of performance. The challenge will be to succeed balance the mechanical behavior at low distances with the aerodynamic behavior at high speeds, controlling the variations of the balance in the change of distance. Another central theme in Austin is the unevenness of the road surface, a factor that is not yet negligible despite the milling in recent years having partially leveled the bumps. For the teams it becomes necessary increase the ground clearance of the cars, not only to limit the wear of the plank under the bottom, whose controls at the end of the race have become more effective with the entry into force of the technical directive 039. The 2022 single-seaters travel much closer to the ground, making them more sensitive to variations height from the point of view of aerodynamic performance. Increasing the ground clearance will result in a general loss of load for the teams, which is why in Austin it will be possible to evaluate the competitiveness of the cars in a larger window of the aerodynamic map. In summary, you will get an idea of ​​which team is best able to maintain stable performance in a wider window of ground clearance and running conditions.

Rubber consumption is an equally decisive factor in America, both in terms of degradation due to the energy transferred vertically to the tires with medium-high load settings, and in terms of wear, thanks to the high abrasiveness of the asphalt. Eyes on Ferrari, that since returning from the summer break has shown a tendency to quickly get the tires up to temperature, paying for excessive degradation in the race. In Singapore and Suzuka the Reds have suffered the problem again, but in Texas it will be the first time in which any progress of the Maranello Scuderia can be assessed without the variable rain to contaminate the conclusions. In 2021 the dominant strategy in the race was two stops, with different interpretations regarding the alternation of compounds and the timing of the stop. It remains to be assessed whether a double pit stop will be necessary again with the Pirelli 2022s, but in general this year we have seen how the greater overtaking opportunities offered by the renewed cars encourage the teams to take an extra stop in the poised scenarios.

The Texan racetrack is the best litmus test of the complete competitiveness of the car package on which Formula 1 has landed for three months now. The United States Grand Prix promises to be worthy of points of interest on a technical level, starting with Red Bull, ready to show how far the advantage still lies over direct competition. Ferrari will try to understand and make better use of the modified fund introduced at Suzuka, also looking after two wet races to understand if there has been any progress in tire management in the dry. Mercedes is preparing to introduce the latest update package on the W13, updates that will also arrive at Alpine, ready to take advantage of a new version of the fund. The direct rival McLaren continues the learning path of the new behavior of the MCL36, after the extensive updates have marked “a change of concept”, according to technical director James Key. Finally, Aston Martin will be able to quantify how far the car has progressed in recent months, growth from which Alfa Romeo is trying to defend itself, which introduced a new front wing at Suzuka, as well as AlphaTauri just seven days earlier.

In Austin, Red Bull will be looking to extend its streak of consecutive victories, hunting for new records, while Ferrari will try to win that Grand Prix by the end of the year that would bolster morale for next season. It is precisely with a view to 2023 that the tests will be carried out in Austin on Friday afternoon with the Pirelli modified to reduce the tendency to understeer. A precious opportunity for the teams to study both how the balance changes and how the different deformation of the tire shoulder affects the aerodynamics of the bottom. Because although for each actor there is no lack of personal goals between now and the end of the season, the priority interest is now for 2023.