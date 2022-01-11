It will be signed on behalf of the Abrahamic Agreements Group in Britain, the former Minister of Defense and Trade in Britain Liam Fox, and the Executive Director of the group, Laura Roberts.

Fox is leading a delegation of British Parliament members, to see the impact of the Abrahamic agreements on trade, industry and religious and cultural cooperation.

It will be signed on behalf of Sharakah by Dan Fefferman, Sharakah’s Director of International Affairs and its Emirati Co-Founder, and Chief Executive Officer of the UAE, Majid Al Sarrah..

Fox said: “Abrahamic Agreements Group UK is pleased to work with Sharakah. Both organizations are committed to furthering the goals of the Abrahamic Agreements and promoting peace and prosperity in the Middle East. Through this partnership, we hope to make an impact beyond borders and spread the message of peace to all.”

On the other hand, Al-Sarrah said:: “The Abrahamic Agreements continue to thrive, and are proving to be a sustainable and successful model of peace. Partnership took the lead among NGOs to bring people together in the name of peace, and the desire to build a bright future.

He added: “It is heartening to see a partnership signing important agreements with an important and influential group from the UK (and formerly the US) that will help advance and advance the peace model..”

The Abrahamic Agreements Group in Britain is a non-partisan, non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the implementation and expansion of the historic peace agreements in the Middle East, known as the Abrahamic Agreements.

Sharakah is a non-profit, non-partisan organization founded by young leaders from Israel and the Gulf, to transform the vision of peace between peoples into a reality, and to encourage citizen diplomacy.

Sharakah’s mission is to “build and strengthen ties between Israelis and citizens of the Abrahamic countries, to ensure the success and flexibility of governmental agreements, and to encourage other countries to benefit from these agreements.”

The partnership received the first cultural delegations from the Gulf to Israel, and from Israel to the Gulf, and joint Arab-Israeli delegations to the United States.

It has also hosted the first virtual event for Holocaust remembrance and learning in the Arab world, and regularly holds joint events in the UAE, Israel, Morocco and Bahrain (and online) to celebrate the occasions of each country and the holidays of each religion, as well as other cultural events.

The group of Abrahamic agreements in Britain and partnership agree on the mutual strengthening of economic and cultural ties between the states of the Abrahamic agreements, and identifying and following up on ways to build on the agreements in the Middle East. Furthermore, these organizations will work to raise awareness of the Conventions and their positive impact in the UK.

The Abrahamic Agreements Group in Britain and Ma’an Partnership will work to “identify the influencers from the Abrahamic countries in various fields, such as the media, society, academia, business and others, and bring them on reciprocal visits (Israelis to the Arab world and from the Arab world to Israel).”

The joint delegations to the United Kingdom will take place within the framework of cooperation in various fields, such as cultural cooperation, interfaith dialogue and understanding, academic and research exchanges, and work with universities and youth groups.