Inside the house of GF Vip the twists and turns and speeches continue in no uncertain terms. The undisputed star of this edition is one of the princesses Selassié: Lulu. The girl did not go unnoticed thanks to his bluntness, to his genuine doing and, to his language sometimes very sharp.

Recently, the princess again ended up in the center of attention for an observation made on her roommate Valeria Marini. The girl doesn’t mince words and asks her friends for one slightly spicy curiosity about the showgirl. All this takes place just the day after Alfonso Signorini’s grooming, which was intended to ease the tensions between the competitors.

Everyone was quietly spending the afternoon when the serenity is broken by the intervention of Lulu su Valeria Marini. The girl was on the sofa, together with Carmen Russo and Miriana Trevisan. Out of the blue, certainly noticing something in particular, the princess asks: “Sorry, Carmen, but Valeria doesn’t have panties? You can see all the c * o “. The comment is in a low voice, but the roommates closest to Lulu understand and respond, even if frightened.

After one careful look, Miriana says: “He will have a thong”, with the confirmation of Carmen Russo who exclaims: “Yes, she has a thong”. Miriana then makes another hypothesis: “Or a thong”. Lulu, however, does not seem at all persuaded by these ideas and limits herself to commenting a sharp “no”. It is strange that just a short while before, between Lulu and Miriana, there had been a fight in the kitchen.

In particular, the princess had noticed how her milk supplies were gradually diminishing. Miriana, at that point, admitted that she used Lulu’s milk by mistake, thinking it was the milk of her group. Precisely for this reason, he offered her the milk of his team as compensation, but Lulù preferred not to accept in order not to create disagreements.