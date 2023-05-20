Press conference day for the Italian premier Giorgia Meloni, who has recently concluded her participation in the G7 in Hiroshima. Among the many topics touched by the leader of the Brothers of Italy there was also that of ecological transition, which in the automotive field always ignites deep discussions for the way in which the European Union intends to carry on this process. That is to focus almost exclusively on the electric, a mono-technological approach deeply criticized by Meloni.

Multi-technological approach

“What we have seen with Russia on energy teaches us a lot. Today we run another risk that I continue to pose: when it comes to ecological transition, on which we all agree, but it pushes towards one technology rather than another, especially if that technology is electric, of which, moreover, we do not have in terms of components and not only, the risk is to pass from one addiction to another – the words spoken by the premier – For this reason, we in the EU are fighting for technological neutrality: Europe says what are the objectives related to emissions, which we share, but the decision relating to which technology to use to achieve those objectives it must be left to the creativity of each one“.

A big risk

According to Meloni, the greatest risk is to become increasingly dependent on China, a country that currently has no rivals globally in the field of electric and battery technology. The watchword, according to the premier, must be diversification: leaving the door open to different technologies to aim for a single common goal, that of decarbonisation.

Diversification goal

“The challenge of economic security also depends on diversificationunderstood as a mix of sources and countries of origin of the resources – concluded the leader of the Brothers of Italy – We must continue to work and dialogue with China, without however making the mistake of not being masters of our own destiny”. We recall at the beginning of this year Italy had asked the European Union to exclude i bio fuel from the ban on the sale of new vehicles with internal combustion engines starting from 2035, without however receiving an affirmative answer from the EU Commission.