At a time when a Ukrainian deputy confirms that “the fighting is still going on and that the city did not fall into the hands of Wagner,” a Russian analyst replies that “the fighting is taking place only in remote areas around the city,” in their comment to “Sky News Arabia” about the conflicting news.

What happened Saturday?

The commander of the Russian “Wagner” group (a private company specialized in training and supplying retired officers and mercenaries to combat areas), Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced full control of Bakhmut, adding that “the operation took 224 days.”

Prigozhin confirmed that his fighters “will hand over the city to the Russian army,” saying in a video clip broadcast by his media: “By May 25, we will conduct a full inspection of the city, establish defensive positions, and hand it over to the military. For our part, we will return to the bases.”

Bakhmut witnessed the fiercest fighting since Russia began its military campaign against Ukraine in February 2022, until military leaders called it a “meat grinder”.

On the other hand, the spokesman for the Ukrainian army in eastern operations, Serhiy Cherifati, denied the fall of the city, stressing that the Russian side and Wagner “bring airborne units and motorized rifle units, as well as some special units.”

The fighting is still going on

Ukrainian parliament member Svetislav Yurch denied Wagner’s control of Bakhmut, stressing that “the fighting is still going on.”

He continued sarcastically: “Russia announced control of Bakhmut more than once previously, until it became difficult to count those times. The Russian army, which is the second largest army in the world, has not been able to control a small city for nearly two years.”

Regarding Wagner’s recent announcement, Jorch emphasized that “the Ukrainian army is still steadfast in its fight to defend the city.”

The Ukrainian deputy mentioned statements by his country’s army commanders in this regard, which included the statement of the Deputy Minister of Defense, Ghana Maliar, on “Telegram”, where she said: “The situation is critical. Our defenders control some industrial facilities and infrastructure in the region.”

Also, the spokesman for the Ukrainian army, Serhiy Chervaty, said: “Our units are fighting in Bakhmut”.

starting point

On the other hand, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported in its daily statement on the developments of the fighting, the news of the announcement of the founder of “Wagner”, that “the Russian forces imposed, on Saturday, their full control over the city of Artyomovsk (Bakhmut),” according to what was published by the “Russia Today” website.

And the Russian political analyst, Muslim Shaito, confirms that “Wagner has completely taken control of Bakhmut, but there are clashes in the far suburbs.”

What is the importance of Bakhmut?

Experts question the strategic importance of Bakhmut, which has been fighting for 15 months, during which both Russian and Ukrainian forces suffered heavy losses.

But Shaito responded by saying that the city “is not the main target, but its importance to Russia is that it is a point of delivery of supplies to the Ukrainian forces, and it has been well fortified by NATO forces.”

He adds, “Bakhmut is a starting point for the continued liberation of the Donetsk region.”

Donetsk is among 4 Ukrainian regions that Russia annexed to its lands in a referendum in September 2022, while Ukraine confirms that they are occupied lands and seeks to liberate them.