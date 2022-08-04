Melissa Paredes publicly reappeared in the midst of investigations into the recent lawsuit for psychological violence filed against Rodrigo Cuba’s mother, Ysmena Piedra, because she did not allow him to communicate with her youngest daughter.

Faced with the legal accusation against his mother, the footballer was not far behind and counterattacked. He sued Melissa for the same reason. Cuba reformulated its complaint for blackmail and extortion against the actress, the same that was filed by the Prosecutor’s Office.

Melissa Paredes would be taking psychological therapy

Likewise, “Love and fire” announced that the model would be undergoing psychological therapy at the request of the justice system after the investigations against her. This was evidenced in a document issued by the show program.

Melissa Paredes is prohibited from speaking to the press

In addition, the program led by “Peluchín” and Gigi Miter contacted the former reality girl to find out more details about the legal action she initiated against Rodrigo Cuba’s mother.

“We found out that you had filed a complaint against Rodrigo’s mother,” said a reporter. To which Melissa referred: “Sorry, I really don’t want to talk about it. She was waiting for a call. I would like to be able to talk to you, but I can’t, forgive me (…). I can’t speak anything because I’m forbidden then nothing, I send you a hug ”, was the brief statement of the interpreter.

Mrs. Ysmena Piedra broke her silence and spoke about Melissa Paredes’ complaint for alleged psychological violence. Photo: Composition LR/Instagram

What did Rodrigo Cuba’s mother say about Melissa’s accusations?

After Melissa Paredes filed a complaint for family violence-continuous and systematic psychological damage against her former mother-in-law Ysmena Piedra, Rodrigo Cuba’s parent spoke out to defend herself against her accusations.

“I have been notified with the extension of the protection measures against the mother (Melissa Paredes), where her removal is established for a radius of no less than 100 meters, which is fulfilled; However, since that day the calls to me or WhatsApp messages from her relatives have not ceased, a situation that not only disturbs me, but also puts my granddaughter’s stability and adaptation to her new provisional reality at risk,” it reads. in Mrs. Piedra’s statement.