Taiwan: China, missile exercise, “targets hit”

There China claims to have “successfully” carried out a missile exercise off the coast of Taiwan. “All the missiles hit the target with precision”, reads the note issued by the Eastern Command of thePeople’s Liberation Army, signed by spokesman Shi Yi. “The entire artillery training mission has been completed successfully”, adds the note.

Taiwan: China maneuvers, several ballistic missiles launched

There China launched several Dongfeng ballistic missiles into the waters around the northeastern and southwestern coasts of Taiwanas of 13:56 local time, the Taiwan Defense Ministry announced. Taipei claimed to have activated the related defense systems in response to the launch, adding that it condemned China’s irrational action, according to Reuters news agency.

China: Taiwanese citizen arrested for “separatist” activities

There Chinese police arrested a Taiwanese citizen resident in the eastern city of Wenzhou for his alleged participation in “separatist activities” and for having “endangered national security”. The arrest took place yesterday – on the day of departure from Taipei of the speaker of the US House, Nancy Pelosi – but was only reported by the local media today. The suspect, Yang Chih-yuan, was born in the Taiwanese city of Taichung in 1990 and, according to the official Xinhua news agency, “has been defending Taiwan’s independence for some time”. Yang has collaborated with others to create an “illegal” organization with the aim of “pushing for Taiwan to become a sovereign state and join the United Nations”, is China’s accusation. Yesterday, the Taiwan Affairs Bureau announced “punishments” for organizations “linked to extremist elements seeking independence” on the island and accused Taiwan’s president, Tsai Ing-wen, and her Democratic Party. progressive in power, of “collusion with foreign forces” and “dragging Taiwan into disaster”.

Taiwan: China surrounds island in maxi military exercises

L’Chinese People’s Liberation Army has in fact surrounded Taiwan with the military exercises unprecedented joint Air Force and Navy, launched after the departure from the island of the speaker of the US Chamber, Nancy Pelosi. The newspaper reports it Hong Kong, South China Morning Post. The military maneuvers – which will go on until Sunday – affect six areas, according to what was communicated by the Eastern Command of the Chinese Army that oversees the Taiwan Strait. According to Taiwanese sources cited by the Reuters agency, about 10 ships and some Chinese jets have already made some raids, briefly crossing the midline of the Strait. Taipei, for its part, has deployed missile systems to track Chinese aviation activity, while its Navy ships remained close to the midline to monitor Beijing’s maneuvers.

Taiwan: Borrell, “aggressive” Chinese military activities

“It is not justified to use a visit as a pretext for aggressive military activity in the Taiwan Strait. It is normal and proper for the legislators of our countries to travel internationally. We urge all parties to remain calm, to exercise moderation and to act transparently “. The head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell, from Phnom Penh, writes on Twitter on the occasion of a meeting of ASEAN foreign affairs ministers.

