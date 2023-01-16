The new host of “Préndete”, Melissa Paredes, does not go into detours and assures that he does believe in marriage. In this sense, the actress took advantage of her channel’s cameras to issue an ultimatum to her partner, Anthony Aranda, about her wedding. Needless to say, Melissa and her ‘Activator of hers’ have been together for over a year now and it seems that they are doing very well. Let’s also remember that the presenter got married to Rodrigo Cuba, father of her youngest daughter, so if her union with Anthony takes place, it would be the second time she has married.

Melissa Paredes has it clear

The model was asked about the plans she has with Anthony Aranda and if they have talked about marriage. “Well, I would actually like the ring this year, honestly. Still getting married, honestly, but a more serious commitment, something like that I would like. I’ll wait for you until 12 on December 31,” said the now presenter of Panamericana Televisión.

Melissa Paredes reveals that she returned to “El gran show” by rating: “It’s what we all want”

The actress Melissa Paredes It is characterized by its controversial comments and this time was no exception. During a note for the “On the sixth day” program, she assured that she was at the show Gisela Valcárcel by rating. “A bit of everything because those of us who work in television know perfectly well that the rating is what rules. The rating is what we all want and what we all yearn for, so, in fact, it goes hand in hand and it doesn’t bother me because honestly one works for the rating”, he affirmed.