Ukraine | Four paths to peace – This is what Ukraine and Europe will look like when the guns fall silent

Peace researcher Marko Lehti lists four possible scenarios for peace in Ukraine. According to him, lasting peace can only be achieved if European countries stop their egoism.

Russian the current administration has made war the basis of its existence. That’s why starting the peace process is currently impossible, research director of the Tampere Peace and Conflict Research Center Marko Lehti says.

The deputy director of the International Center for Defense and Security think tank agrees Kristi Raik.

Kristi Raik.

“Peace negotiations can at least theoretically sound like the best scenario, but as long as Putin is in power, no sustainable negotiation solution can emerge”, says Raik.

According to the magazine, this war and possible peace are all about the common rules of the game for the whole world.

“We cannot accept that any state has the right to aggression against another state. Or that a state could have different security interests than others due to its size. If we start to build a new Europe on that basis, we will end up back in a system from the 19th century,” says Lehti.

Mixed Lehti and Raik agree that at the moment the most likely way out of the war is a military victory for either Ukraine or Russia.

For this reason, peace researcher Lehti also hopes that Ukraine will be given all possible weapons, including Leopard 2 battle tanks, so that the country can defend itself against an aggressor.

According to the magazine, it is very essential to open a discussion about possible paths to peace now, so that peace would be realized in the best possible way when the time comes.

He himself has envisioned four scenarios for peace.

Marko Lehti.

The first one the starting point of the scenario is the president of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky demand for Israeli-style security guarantees. By this, he refers to the armed support that the United States has given to Israel for decades, the purpose of which is for Israel to be able to protect itself.

In this scenario, the United States and Europe would commit to armed support for Ukraine, but would otherwise leave the country alone to defend itself and at the same time all of Europe from an aggressive and unpredictable neighboring country.

The newspaper considers this kind of activity to be very short-sighted and the achieved peace to be weak.

“The country would be militarized to the teeth, and the region would remain very unstable.”

The second scenario is based on the fact that Russia succeeds in militarily occupying the regions that are essential for the independence of Ukraine, such as the capital city of Kiev. Then Russia would control peace in the region. This would lead to the subjugation of Ukrainians and the strengthening of authoritarianism, says Lehti. If this were to happen, all of Europe would live in constant fear of war.

In the third scenario, Europe takes a strong role and Ukraine integrates more clearly into the European order. Ukraine receives strong international security guarantees. A deep dividing line will remain between authoritarian Russia and democratic Europe, if there is no radical change in Russia.

The magazine the fourth scenario seems almost utopian at this moment. In that, Eurasian cooperation would get a boost, which could mean the rebirth of the OSCE, which has no sense of European security and cooperation. This would require a change of power in Russia, and also for the Russians to have their own historical discussion in order to start the reconciliation process with the Ukrainians.

The newspaper still wants to add a fifth scenario, which would be some kind of intermediate state, neither war nor peace.

The intensity of the war would decrease to a positional war, but no agreement on a cease-fire or peace would be reached. Ukraine would not have international guarantees, and the reconstruction of the country would not be able to get up to speed properly. The situation could continue for years, and would severely erode the functionality of Ukrainian society. According to the newspaper, this would unbalance Europe’s security more than a wider escalation of the war.

A Ukrainian man said goodbye to his family at the Odessa train station on March 7.

What which of these scenarios might come to pass also depends on what happens inside Russia.

Will the current administration collapse? Will civil war ensue? What will the new administration be like? Will nationalism rise? Will mercenary armies like Wagner gain more power?

The paper’s third and fourth scenarios would require Europe to play a unified and strong role.

“It’s the A and O of everything,” says Lehti.

He calls for visionary thinking about building peace and the future of Europe. Such a conversation seems to be completely missing for him at the moment.

Division of labor should be the following: the US supplies the weapons and Europe draws the direction markers.

Europeans just seem to lack that visionaryness.

“The European leaders’ speeches about peace have mostly been embarrassing,” says Lehti.

By this he refers especially to the President of France Emmanuel Macron to speeches. He has called on Europe to consider what kind of security guarantees will be given to Russia if Moscow agrees to peace negotiations.

Lehti accuses Germany of egoistic thinking.

“It is unable to think about anything other than how to secure its own ‘super’ standard of living.”

According to the magazine, some European countries do not seem to realize that no “simple” peace is possible anymore.

Russia’s neighboring countries, such as Finland, live in a very different situation and around a very different public debate.

What kind peace is possibly achieved, also has a great influence on what kind of direction Ukraine will get for its future.

People fled the Russian attack in March in Irpin.

Before the war, Ukraine was known for its corruption and oligarchs whose influence reached the highest political level.

Now the country is under a state of war and almost all attention is on how the country can maintain its independence.

“Those oligarchs who had close ties to Russia lost their power to some extent already in 2014. What is left of the position and wealth of the other oligarchs after the war, it will only be seen then,” says Raik.

We also cannot know what the position of President Zelensky will be after the war.

“He didn’t seem like a very credible leader before the war. Now he’s a war hero. When normal times come, Ukraine will be in a very different situation politically,” Raik describes.

Although Ukraine does not seem like a model country for democracy, it is definitely what Raik and Lehti say.

Both emphasize the role of a strong civil society in Ukraine.

“The values ​​of freedom, democracy and civil rights are truly important to Ukrainians. That’s what they fight for,” says Raik.

The war has helped strengthen Ukraine’s democracy.

Ukraine does not rely only on weapons, resistance is also tenacity, civic activism and a common national spirit, says Lehti.

He sees the biggest threat to Ukraine’s democracy as leaving the country alone with weak security guarantees. It would steer the country in a more authoritarian direction.

“When there is a terrorist state equipped with nuclear weapons as a neighbor, Ukraine should be constantly preparing for a future conflict,” says Lehti.

According to Raik and Lehte, large-scale open integration into Europe is vital for Ukraine’s future.

The anonymous cemetery in Butša.

“It would be a way to strengthen democracy, and it would also strengthen Ukraine during the war,” says Lehti.

According to him, Europe should already express its commitment to the integration of Ukraine and not just offer military support.

“Expressing it would give Ukraine leverage for possible peace negotiations.”

According to Raik, there will be difficult years ahead after the war, even if Ukraine’s integration into Europe actually begins.

The country’s political field is being reshaped. At the same time, you have to make difficult decisions and move the country forward. There will certainly be stages of disappointment and frustration, Raik describes.

“Will radical or populist forces arise that might endanger the development of democracy. That can’t be ruled out either.”

Peace researcher The newspaper did not sleep properly for several weeks before the war began. He woke up at night to follow the news on his phone. Relying on American intelligence, he was certain that war would break out.

The magazine’s thoughts on the future of Europe are still the same as they were then.

On February 24, 2022, something irreversible happened. A big turning point in history. Europe will no longer return to the way it was, and now this continent must be recreated, Lehti describes his feelings.

If we don’t want Europe to remain a dark region ravaged by conflicts, where the threat of war is always present, Europeans must mentally and financially invest in visionary thinking about peace and our future. Ukrainians must be given a voice, and their views on the future of Europe must be listened to, says Lehti.

He emphasizes the role of civic activism and discussion at different levels of society, both between academics and artists. The ball should not be given only to politicians.

The model can be seen, for example, in Ukraine, whose tremendous military success is not behind the corrupt power elite, but in addition to the army, ordinary people at the grassroots level.