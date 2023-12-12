Melissa KlugShe expressed her joy in the last few hours at being reunited with her four children in the United States, where she gave birth to her last baby, the result of her relationship with Jesús Barco. The heirs of the popular 'Blanca de Chucuito' came to that country to meet her newborn sister for the first time and also spend the Christmas holidays together. It should be noted that the businesswoman did not hesitate to publish photographs along with her 'cocky' self, but one detail was noticed, Samahara Lobaton was not among them. In this note, he knows what happened.

Why didn't Samahara Lobatón travel to the United States to see her sister?

Last Tuesday, December 12, the hosts of the program 'América hoy' were encouraged to comment on why Samahara Lobaton He would have decided not to travel to the United States, where his other siblings and his mother Melissa Klug are. About, Janet Barboza and Ethel Pozo pointed out that there is a distance between the two.

“They distanced themselves. Melissa told me: 'Samahara doesn't live with me, I don't know her friends,'” held the daughter of Gisela Valcárcel. Then, Janet Barboza criticized the fact that Lobatón has not gone to visit his last sister, despite the fact that he does not have a good relationship with Klug. “I thought they had smoothed things over,” added the popular 'Rulitos'.

Furthermore, Ethel Pozo pointed out that perhaps Lobaton He preferred not to go to another country because of his daughter and because of the problems he faces with the father of the youngest Youna.

How did Melissa Klug's children spoil her newborn sister?

This Monday, December 11,Gianella Marquina, Melissa Lobatón, Adriano Farfán and Jeremy Farfán They were reunited with their mother, Melissa Klug, in the United States. After their arrival, the youngest children of the popular 'Blanca de Chucuito' with Jefferson Farfán had a tender gesture with her sister Cayetana.

In that sense,Jeremy and Adriano FarfánThey held the baby and gave her a few kisses on her face as a sign of affection. “Drooling with love,” Klug commented upon seeing his heirs together.

Gianella Marquina shared these photographs of her brothers with Cayetana. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Gianella Marquina

