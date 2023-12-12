Home page politics

Drones are turning out to be miracle weapons in the Ukraine war. Russia is taking cover – and covering its trenches at the front. Does that bring anything?

Kherson – They are cheap and effective: the drones in the Ukraine war. Some are equipped with a camera – and provide the troops with sharp images of the enemy's movements. The others carry deadly bombs – and wipe out the enemy's battalions via remote control. Both warring parties are therefore increasingly relying on this technology.

Drones in the Ukraine war: Russia is reconsidering its positions at the front – video emerged

But after setbacks on the front, Russia now wants to go on the offensive – and curb its losses in the drone war with Ukraine. Apparently the soldiers of Putin's attack army should be better protected, which is why the kilometers of trenches on the Eastern Front are now increasingly being provided with roofs. As ntv reports with reference to a video published on Telegram, the work is currently in full swing. The positions would be barricaded with wooden beams and plates.

The information cannot be independently verified. Apparently the video was uploaded online by the Ukrainian air reconnaissance unit of the 501st Marine Battalion of the 36th Marine Brigade. The unit is currently stationed in the sector of the front near Kherson on the left bank of the Dnipro.

Roof on trench: Is that enough protection in drone warfare?

The question, however, is: What is the benefit of the effort? Can a wooden roof really provide effective protection against deadly airborne charges? The answer: yes and no. If a bomb falls on the position, the defensive measures are by no means sufficient, Samuel Bendett, who works for the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, recently analyzed for the US magazine Forbes. But the roofs could obscure when troops and equipment are moved, he added. And that is exactly what is currently a problem for the warring parties.

Drone technology has made the battlefield transparent. All-encompassing air surveillance would allow every troop movement on both sides to be tracked in real time, making it nearly impossible to hide troop gatherings and concentrations of armored vehicles from the enemy, said a recent Foreign Policy piece written by fr.de from IPPEN.MEDIA had been published. The effect of surveillance is always the same: As soon as a troop movement is discovered, the unit is attacked by artillery shells, rockets and suicide drones. “Any attempt at a breakthrough has become an extremely difficult undertaking,” the post said.

Drones replace tanks: fighting at the front is stuck

In fact, the war in Ukraine is currently characterized by one thing on many fronts: stalemate. The fighting has become a kind of trench warfare. Neither Ukraine nor Russia is currently making any significant progress on the offensive – but there are high losses. So far, breakthroughs have been attempted primarily with tanks and infantry, including on the Avdiivka Ront section. But military observers assume that drone warfare will increase in the coming weeks – also because of the bad weather, as heavy equipment threatens to sink into the mud. It is quite possible that Russia is currently preparing for the upcoming turnaround with privacy protection. (jeki)