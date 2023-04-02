The recent defense of Paolo Hurtado and Jossmery Toledo The Peruvian show business shook and many figures spoke out about it, including Melissa Klug, who proved to be sure of the relationship she has with her boyfriend, Jesús Barco. However, she did not hesitate to give him a warning in case she thinks of “taking her feet off the plate.” In this sense, the businesswoman assured that she trusts the loyalty of her partner.

YOU CAN SEE: Melissa Klug reveals that Jefferson Farfán was the love of her life: “I was with him for 11 years”

Melissa Klug warns Jesús Barco, what did he say?

In an interview with a local newspaper, Melissa Klug was asked about the images starring Paolo Hurtado and Jossmery Toledo, and they asked her how she did to take care of her relationship with Jesús Barco.

“It’s a very sensitive issue, but I don’t have to take care of anything or anyone. Those who want to fail do so; it’s each person’s decision”said the businesswoman in a conversation with Trome.

Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco Photo: Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Melissa Klug reveals why her daughter Melissa Lobatón left her college career

Melissa Klug expresses her solidarity with Rosa Fuentes, wife of Paolo Hurtado

Finally, Melissa Klug expressed her solidarity with the wife of Paolo Hurtado, who found out about the infidelity in the middle of her pregnancy. “What a pity what is happening, and on top of that with a pregnancy with that condition (high risk),” she added.

#Melissa #Klug #warns #Jesús #Barco #Paolo #Hurtados #ampay #fail