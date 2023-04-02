The Bosphorus air is doing him good. Nicolò Zaniolo comes on and scores for the second time in three games, this time against Vincenzo Montella’s Adana. The former Roma player came on twenty minutes from the end in place of Mertens and sealed the 2-0 goal from a penalty, after the Norwegian Midtsjo took the lead. Galatasaray is increasingly first in the standings with 63 points, +9 on Fenerbahce, even if the rivals have to recover a couple of games. Zaniolo ended the match at the last minute.

Great start

—

For Zaniolo, who arrived in Istanbul in January, this is the second goal with the new shirt. He signed the first one on 11 March against Kasimpasa. In the last match before the international break he played half an hour in the defeat against Konyaspor. Nicolò has remained out of Mancini’s squad and is working to return to wearing the blue shirt. The two goals in three games can help him win back Italy. Meanwhile, he has already made the Turkish fans fall in love with him.