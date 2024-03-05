Daughter's graduation Melissa Klug, Gianella Marquina, was a source of pride and celebration in the family. In addition, it was a perfect setting for the reunion between Klug and his ex-partner, Raul Marquina. They both celebrated Gianella's professional achievement together. In that context, the popular 'Blanca de Chucuito' did not hesitate to dedicate some emotional words to the father of her eldest heiress. Below are all the details of what happened.

How was the reunion between Melissa Klug and Raúl Marquina?

The reunion between Melissa Klug and Raúl Marquina at a significant moment, such as the graduation of his daughter Gianella Marquina, reflects a mature and mutually supportive relationship between the two. The popular 'Blanca de Chucuito' maintains a cordial and friendly bond with Marquina, to whom she expressed her gratitude during the graduation of her heir.

Klug shared a photo next to her ex-partner and wrote these words: “This is an achievement that demonstrates your dedication, effort and perseverance, I am very proud of you and excited for what the future holds for you, my life Gianella. This is the beginning of a path full of success. Raúl, thank you for being a key piece in our daughter's life and being the best dad for her, we are a good team.”

This gesture not only demonstrates the respect between the two, but also the shared commitment to the well-being of their daughter.

Melissa Klug dedicated words to Raúl Marquina after her daughter's achievement. Photo: Instagram/Melissa Klug

How was the graduation of Gianella Marquina, daughter of Melissa Klug?

The graduation of Gianella Marquina Klug It was an event full of emotions and an important moment for Melissa Klug as a mother. The popular 'Blanca de Chucuito' accompanied her first-born daughter in this important professional step. In that sense, the businesswoman was encouraged to share with her followers various videos of the event in which she appeared quite excited and proud.

“My baby is graduating. My beautiful lawyer. My heart is beating fast,” was the caption that accompanied one of the clips. In another one could read: “My heart explodes. You can't imagine how proud I am of you, my life. I love you with my life,” Melissa Klug wrote on her Instagram account.

Added to this were the emotional words of Jesus Boat, father of Melissa Klug's last daughter, towards Gianella Marquina. Although the bond between the soccer player and the popular 'Blanca de Chucuito' is not going through its best moment, the athlete sent a message to Klug's eldest heir.

“Congratulations, Gianella Marquina, you have been waiting for this moment for your graduation for so many years, congratulations for all the commitment and effort you put into your career, may the best successes continue from now on, LAWYER,” were Barco's words.