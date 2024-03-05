Work is work! The always controversial Niurka Marcos He once again attracted attention after the recent statements he made during the presentation of his new song 'Pitbull'. The actress and dancer born in Havana, Cuba, mentioned that when she was hired she had no knowledge of the participants of the party and only at the event did she find out about them.

What did Niurka say about his presentations for organized crime?

In the middle of the press conference she had to present her new single, Niurka was asked about various topics about her private life, including her relationship with organized crime. The personality of the show He did not deny having worked for criminals when they required his services., only that she was not aware of them at the beginning of each presentation, on the contrary, she explained that she had no problem giving her shows anywhere. She assured that during these presentations she only focuses on working and not on having any extra relationship with these figures.

“We have all been invited, suddenly, to a place to work. When we arrive we realize that they are personalities from that world. What do you do? Work and that's it. Next, what's next, they are also not giving you anything. They pay you what you charge. You work and when you go out you realize it, but no way, I work everywhere,” said the celebrity.

Did Niurka have a romantic relationship with someone from organized crime?

Yes ok Niurka Marcos has performed on more than one occasion for criminals in private shows, the 56-year-old woman He stated that he had not had a relationship with anyone. linked to illegal acts. Likewise, he revealed that there was no shortage of proposals, since she received many messages from suitors, who made even the slightest effort to attract his attention with ostentatious gifts.

Who is Niurka Marcos and why is she popular in Mexico?

Niurka Marcos is a dancer, actress and singer of Cuban origin who has carried out her media career, largely, in Mexico. The celebrity arrived on Mexican soil when she was very young and He started working in a nightclub; However, her desire to grow in the artistic world created an opening to participate in various productions of Televisa and theatrical. Niurka remains current thanks to the songs she manages to release from time to time.

In which productions did Niurka Marcos appear?

After climbing the media scene, Niurka He was present in many soap operas. The Cuban He played both main and secondary characters. These are some productions in which he acted:

Juda's wifeyes(2012) as Ricarda Araujo

Empress (2011) as Chimera

Fire in the Blood (2008) as Passion Fruit

The Most Beautiful Ugly (2006-2007) as Paula María Fuentes

Bridal Veil (2003) as Life

Salomé (2001-2002) as Karicia de Cisneros

Three Women (2000) as Yamilé

DKDA Dreams of Youth (1999-2000) as Pearl

I Will Never Forget You (1999) as Alcatraz

Droplet of Love (1998) as Constanza

I Live for Elena (1998) as Myrtha

