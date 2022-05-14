Samahara Lobaton She was denounced by Jorka Otoya, a friend of her boyfriend, Youna, for death threats and harassment. In “Love and fire”, the alleged victim showed a WhatsApp conversation, as evidence of the accusation.

After that, Melissa Klug’s daughter spoke out and denied the young woman’s statements, assuring that she does not know her.

“I don’t even know who he is, I swear. Now they all know me, they even make up conversations. Now I am with my sick baby. I do not know what you are talking about”he asserted.

Melissa Klug distances herself from the Samahara conflict

Faced with this controversy in which Samahara Lobatón finds herself, Melissa Klug preferred to avoid talking about the subject, alleging that her daughter is already of legal age. As recalled, on several occasions the businesswoman disagreed with the relationship between her daughter and Youna.

“She is of legal age and is consistent with her actions. I have nothing to say publicly. I’ll do it in private.” he mentioned, according to the program conducted by Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter.

Samahara Lobatón speaks out and denies the accusation

After the accusation presented by Jorka Otoya, her partner’s friend, Samahara defended herself and assured that the conversations exposed by the young woman were false, as they would have been edited.

“Now everything is edited. I hope it’s true. I only use this number to work and it seems very strange to me, more than that I use it for personal things” he said, denying the veracity of these messages.

“If they have denounced me as you say, we will go to the end. Obviously, I will return your defamation complaint because that conversation is edited. As I tell you, I have no idea who it is … That conversation does not exist, ”she assured.

Rodrigo González advises Samahara Lobatón

Given the situation that Samahara Lobatón faces when she was denounced for allegedly threatening and harassing Youna’s friend, Rodrigo González commented on the matter and gave the young woman advice.

“You are already a mother, this boy has seen your face several times, you have a harmful relationship (…) If you need to be calling, writing to another woman to lower yourself to having to threaten to kill you because you consider that he may have given her room, who you have to talk to is yourself and see how much you trust him and what are you doing in this relationship, ”was part of the harsh comment he gave her. In addition, she gave him advice to avoid problems. “If you believe that, you don’t have to call her, you have to turn around and fix things with the person you don’t trust or the one you think is capable of doing that to you,” she said.