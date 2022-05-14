President evaluated suspension of the definition by States of ICMS on fuel as “victory of good against greed”

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) celebrated the suspension of the definition by the States of ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) on fuel. The statement was made this Friday (May 13, 2022) during the Opening of the 56th National Retail Trade Convention, in Campos do Jordão (SP).

“Daddy from heaven helped us”said Bolsonaro after the minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), André Mendonça, suspended this Friday that states decide on the ICMS on fuel.

“We filed a lawsuit in the Federal Supreme Court and there I have 2 ministers appointed by me, so the chance was 20% and Heavenly Father helped us. Today, in the morning, we filed the lawsuit, it fell with Minister André Mendonça and with total exemption”declared Bolsonaro.

The chief executive said that the measure should reduce the value of diesel and that the federal government “Did your part”. He rated the suspension as a “victory of good over greed”.

Bolsonaro said that the country is experiencing the consequences of problems that were not his responsibility and that it was the “only head of state in the world” to go against restrictive measures related to the covid-19 pandemic. “They greatly damaged the economy, did not save lives and dealt a blow to education around the world”he said.

PETROBRAS

Bolsonaro also said he hoped that the changes he made in the Ministry of Mines and Energy would affect Petrobras. The Economist Adolfo Sachsida49 years old, was appointed this Wednesday (May 11, 2022) by the president as new minister of the portfolio instead of Bento Albuquerque.

He again criticized the oil company’s profits and said that Petrobras cannot continue to be “indifferent”. The President recalled the live in which he appealed to the state-owned company not to raise fuel prices.

“Petrobras has to understand that if Brazil breaks, it breaks too”he said.