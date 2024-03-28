Student admission does not exclude the rule that a micro-enterprise can only have 1 employee

The hiring of interns can be done by MEIs (individual microentrepreneurs). However, the admission of 1 single employee remains the rule. This means that only 1 professional is permitted to be admitted to the company, regardless of the contract model, be it an internship or a CLT.

The internship offers aspects of an employment relationship, despite not having all the costs. It is an activity that must be supervised by experienced professionals as it aims to prepare young people in training for the job market.

An internship commitment must be signed between the parties, in addition to an activity plan agreed by the educational institution, the micro-entrepreneur and the intern. The services that the student will perform in the company must also be in accordance with the area of ​​training.

The intern's working day can vary from 4 to 6 hours per day, depending on the student's level. The modality can be exercised as mandatory, when there is no remuneration, or as an optional activity. In the latter case, the company and the employee negotiate a monthly amount.

For the Sebraehiring an intern can be advantageous for MEIs. According to the entity, lower remuneration and reduced working hours can facilitate the expenses of this type of company whose annual revenue ceiling is R$81,000.

Even if there is a salary reduction, the company has some financial obligations such as transportation vouchers, insurance and paid vacations after 1 year of service.

Sebrae emphasizes that the legislation does not allow the MEI to have at the same time an intern, a young apprentice and a CLT employee. Microentrepreneurs must choose the type of contracting, as they can only have at the maximum 1 employee.

Both the learning contract and the internship contract have a maximum duration of up to 2 years. The working hours of minor apprentices and interns cannot exceed 6 hours per day (30 hours per week).

Rules

Read rules for hiring interns:

entrepreneur must have completed higher education;

company cannot have other employees or interns;

interns and young apprentices must be attending primary, secondary or higher education;

intern has maximum permitted workload;

Maximum contract term: 2 years. After this period, the company can hire the student or hire another.

Intern declaration

The rule for interns is the same as for a formal employee. Therefore, the information that the company now has an internship contract needs to be issued in the DASN (Simples Nacional Annual Declaration).