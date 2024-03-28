Mondo Convenienza takes note of the fine and declares that it has “adopted further measures aimed at guaranteeing even higher quality services”

L'Competition and Market Guarantor Authority he imposed on Iris Mobili Srl., owner of the brand World Conveniencea fine of 3 million and 200 thousand euros for, as stated in a note fromAntitrust, “illicit conduct during the delivery and assembly phases of furniture and furnishings” and having “obstructed consumers in the use of after-sales services”. “Despite being aware of the high number of deliveries of products that were incomplete and did not correspond to the orders or were not in perfect conditions of use – the note continues – the company did not adopt suitable behavior to resolve these problems”.

These infringements, notes theAntitrust“concern an important phase of the consumer relationship or the exact execution of the purchase contract; in particular the complete and correct delivery of the purchased good, the provision of the after-sales assistance service, the reimbursement in the event of withdrawal and the provision of compensatory measures for the inconveniences suffered by consumers”.

World Convenience in a statement it states that it has taken “acknowledgment of the sanction that was imposed by the Competition and Market Authority despite having provided, with great commitment and a spirit of collaboration, all the elements necessary to demonstrate the correctness of its actions” and reiterates “that it has already adopted further measures aimed at guaranteeing even higher quality services and satisfying customer requests, in line with the principles of loyalty and transparency that have always inspired the activity”.