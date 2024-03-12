Not only Kate Middleton, the wife of William of England, is making headlines these days. Her sister-in-law Meghan Markle, the wife of Henry of England, is also in the news, although this time for a judicial matter. In this case, because the legal fight between the Duchess of Sussex and her sister, Samantha Markle, has already ended. A Florida judge has put an end, and it seems definitive, to a family dispute that has grown to become a judicial matter.

Samantha Markle, 59 (daughter of Meghan's father and his first wife) sued the Duchess, 42, last November before a court in Tampa (Florida, since she lives in that State, in the town of Lakeland), defending that her younger sister had made statements that had ruined her life and reputation and for which she had received death threats. She was asking him for $75,000 (about 69,000 euros, at the exchange rate) in damages for what she called “malicious, hurtful and harmful lies” that had harmed her and had damaged her image within her community.

According to Samantha Markle, her sister had spoken badly about her in the famous interview that the couple gave to presenter Oprah Winfrey three years ago, in March 2021, and also in the documentary that Netflix released 15 months ago about the history of the marriage. and his departure from the British royal family. Samantha claimed that the duchess also defamed her in the biography Finding freedom (Finding freedom), published in August 2020, and accused her of “orchestrating a campaign to defame and destroy her father's reputation and credibility in order to preserve and promote a false 'rags to royalty' narrative that Meghan has fabricated about her life with the royal family and the world media.” According to her older sister, her youngest made comments to “demonize” her image and show her as “a liar in search of fame,” so some followers of the duchess launched “a hate campaign” against her. .

Media like the British The Mirror and the American Page Six, who had access to the legal documents this Tuesday, March 12, explain that District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell affirms that Samantha “has failed to identify statements that could support a claim for defamation or defamation by implication in this point, which is his third attempt to amend his complaint.” Honeywell specifies that there are no examples of defamation in the interview, the series or the book, and states that everything Meghan said were “pure examples of opinions.” In addition, the judge has dismissed the lawsuit “with prejudice,” which means that Samantha Markle will not be able to sue her little sister for this matter again.

Samantha's discredit against her sister comes from afar. First in her book, The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister, released in February 2021, but also in court. In March 2022, the same Judge Honeywell already filed a lawsuit that Samantha filed against Markle, and then argued that in the interview with Winfrey (where the duchess said that the two were “practically strangers” since childhood, because they had not grown up together) He expressed “an opinion about his childhood and his relationship with his half-sister” and, in telling a feeling about his childhood, “it could not be proven false.” About the book Finding Freedomas it was not a biography written directly by the duchess, it could not be shown that she intervened in its content.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in California and are very far, physically, mentally and emotionally, from their respective families. In the case of Markle, it is common to see her with her mother, Doria Ragland, who lives in Los Angeles, just two hours away from the dukes' residence in Montecito (Santa Barbara), further north in the State. Markle's father, Thomas, lives in Rosarito, Mexico, near the border with the United States, but he barely has a relationship with his daughter. Samantha lives in Florida and Meghan's older brother, Thomas Jr., is also not related to her. In the case of Prince Henry, he also does not have a good time with his family, who has their own, many problems. King Charles III has cancer, and his youngest son flew from California to London to visit him in early February, when the news broke. Her sister-in-law, the Princess of Wales, is also in a delicate situation: a few months ago she underwent abdominal surgery and since then nothing has been heard from her, amid endless rumors and comments about what is happening to her and how she will really be, since she is not She is seen in public and the only photograph in these weeks that she has released was edited.