The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, returned to Instagram this Thursday, March 14. She did it with a new profile in which there are already nine images uploaded with comments disabled. Nor has he put any message that accompanies the nine photos that form a collage. And that hasn't stopped him from accumulating hundreds of thousands of followers in just a few hours (he's at 336,000). There is no longer a trace of a story in which you could see her cooking. She does not appear in any of the photos, but she makes her authorship clear in the account's biography: by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex). ⁣⁣⁣Among the nine photos they form a white background with the Sussex coat of arms as a logo, and the name of the project, American Riviera Orchard, in gold letters just like those of the headquarters, Montecito (the neighborhood of Santa Barbara, in California, where she resides with her husband, Prince Henry, and their two children). American Riviera Orchard, which also has launched a website where the only thing that is still shown is the same image as on the Instagram profile, it is the duchess's new lifestyle brand, with which she plans to sell kitchen products, from kitchenware, such as tableware and glasses, to products like jellies and jams.

The new brand comes after Meghan closed her lifestyle blog in 2017 The Tig to join the British royal family. Seven years later, and outside of her royal obligations, the little she has advanced about this new project is the name of the brand, related to that Californian city where she has resided with her family since 2020, after she and her husband decided step away from their duties as members of the British royal family. Santa Barbara is known as “the American Riviera” for its climate and landscape. She has also given a small preview in the first story of the Instagram profile, where the duchess was seen picking flowers and cooking to the song I Wish You Love Me of Nancy Wilson in the background of an impressive rural house.

Meghan's new project has been in the works for more than a year and will feature “all the things that are close to her heart,” according to the publication. Daily Mail. The British media also ensures that the Duchess of Sussex's new and luxurious lifestyle brand will coincide with the launch of a new cooking show on Netflix, where she will manufacture and sell her own products. And to round out the business, this new gastronomic facet will also materialize in a book and a blog that will accompany her cooking exhibitions, as revealed by a source to the British tabloid.

With this appearance, the couple ends the silence they had maintained on social networks since 2020, when they last updated the @SussexRoyal page, just after retiring as active members of the British royal family. Regarding her inactivity on her networks, Markle explained at the 2020 edition of the Fortune Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit conferences that for “her own protection” she made the personal decision not to have any accounts and that she It turned out to be “useful.”

The new project was revealed minutes before his brother-in-law, Prince William, gave a speech at London's Diana Legacy Awards, created in honor of his late mother. The heir to the British throne attended the event in person last night, while his brother Enrique also made an appearance, although in her case by video call from Montecito. A connection that was not established until the heir to the throne left the event, in another example of the null relationship between both brothers.

Prince William gives a speech while attending the Diana Legacy Awards at the Science Museum, London, on March 14, 2024. Arthur Edwards (via REUTERS)

The duchess's return to social networks also coincides with the enormous media storm surrounding the Windsors, sparked by the controversy caused by a retouched photo by Kate Middleton, published on her social networks last Sunday on the occasion of Mother's Day. Mother. After several photography agencies reported the manipulation of the image, the Princess of Wales herself confessed that she had modified the photo, which increased the already continuous questions about the nature of her prolonged absence after she was underwent abdominal surgery on January 16. Of which she has only been informed that she does not suffer from anything cancerous.

The British royal family tried to downplay the episode of the doctored photo, but this latest message from the princess has undermined the credibility of the statements from Kensington Palace and the Royal House in general. Especially now, when King Charles III is also on sick leave due to cancer treatment and Prince William has limited his functions. And it is also right now when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, or at least the Duchess, open the door again to expose themselves on social networks and show themselves more.