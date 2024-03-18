Nothing is coincidental in the life of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Nor the moment in which Meghan Markle announced her new business project. In the midst of the information chaos in which the British royal family is immersed, Markle has communicated in a somewhat mysterious way—following in the wake of what is happening with Kate Middleton—that she is launching a brand called American Rivera Orchard.

Little is known about this new launch, one of the many business projects in which Henry of England and his wife Meghan Markle have been involved since it was announced that they were no longer part of the British royal family. All that has been shown are nine photos on Instagram in which you can see the company's logo, its name and that it will be located in Montecito, a small Californian town in Santa Barbara County, with only 10,000 inhabitants, where they reside. the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since they established their permanent residence in the United States. In the biography of the Instagram account you can access a link which leads to a web page, which does not offer any other clue about this project, but does allow you to join a list by email to receive information in the future. For now, everything surrounding American Rivera Orchard is mystery and speculation.

Where clues have been found about this new business is in a United States Patent and Trademark Office where on February 2, 2024 a trademark with this name was registered. The description of the purpose of this company describes the sale of “tableware, specifically, knives, forks, spoons and other table cutlery; cookbooks and recipe books; coffee and tea sets; articles for serving food and drinks, tablecloths, napkins and table decorations.” In addition, reference is made to some foods “such as jellies, jams and fruit preserves, spreads based on vegetables, legumes and nuts.” An entire gastronomic universe, which Meghan Markle had already explored before marrying Prince Henry of England, with her website lifestyle The Tigwhere he shared reviews and gastronomic experiences and his entire universe of travel, self-care and lifestyle.

“After almost three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it is time to say goodbye to The Tig. What started as a passion project turned into an incredible community of inspiration, support, fun, and frivolity. You have brightened my days and filled this experience with great joy. Keep finding those moments tig of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being “the change you want to see in the world. Above all, never forget your worth, as I have told you time and time again: 'you, my sweet friend, are enough,'” read the statement with which the Duchess of Sussex said goodbye to marry a prince and spend to become part of the British royal family. Nothing about her suggested that, shortly after, she would leave her duties as a member of the royal house to move with her husband to California and once again start an online project related to her lifestyle.

The Sussex S.A.

Since the Sussexes announced that they would no longer be part of the British royal family in January 2020, the couple launched their business factory. All of them millionaires. At the end of that year, they signed a multi-million-dollar deal with Spotify to make a podcast.

In recent years, the couple has also signed a 100 million agreement with Netflix, the platform where the documentary could be seen. Harry & Meghan, about his departure from the royal house, which was a ratings success. They also did business with Apple TV and Enrique became a producer of an Oprah Winfrey show. Furthermore, the controversial biography of Henry of England Spare, what vIt shipped more than 1.4 million copies on the day of its release, giving him an advance of 20 million plus the percentage of sales of the book. Meghan Markle, for her part, published an illustrated book for children titled The Bench, which soon became one of the best sellers on the list of The New York Times.

In total, with all the contracts the couple has signed with book publishers, audiovisual and podcast platforms, the couple has entered more than 135 million dollars in the last four years, according to calculations of Forbes. American Rivera Orchard arrives to further fatten the Sussexes' bank account.