Daniel Alves expect good news this week. The Barcelona hearing A hearing will be held this Tuesday, March 19, to decide whether to release him or remain in prison following the defense's request to request the footballer's release until the conviction for raping a young woman is final.

“The hearing to decide whether or not to grant provisional freedom to the Brazilian soccer player will be held at nine in the morning next Tuesday in the Barcelona Court, as legal sources have informed Efe,” says the EFE agency.

What is known

And he adds: “Alves was sentenced by the court that tried him to four and a half years in prison for raping a young woman in the bathrooms of the nightclub. Sutton of Barcelona on the night of December 30, 2022. Likewise, the Barcelona Court imposed supervised release for five years after leaving prison, 150,000 euros in compensation and a ban on communicating or approaching the victim for nine and a half years.

The information states that in addition to requesting Alves' provisional release, his lawyerInes Guardiolaalso filed an appeal against the conviction, questioning the mitigating circumstance of reparation for the damage.

What they ask for

“Alves' defense maintains in this appeal, which must be resolved later, that on two occasions since he was prosecuted for sexual assault, the Brazilian international requested that the 150,000 euros set as bail be delivered to the victim – who rejected the compensation – , so the mitigating circumstance of repairing the damage must be considered very qualified, not just simple, as the Court estimated in its ruling,” stated EFE.

However, there are more topics to touch on, such as the prison crisis that could arise if Alves leaves.

“The protests by prison workers who have blocked access to the prisons and changed the ordinary functioning of the centers compromise the hearing on Alves' freedom from being held,” says lavanguardia.com.

And sentence: “The law establishes the obligation for the accused to be able to attend and follow the course of this procedure. If you cannot do so, the hearing would be suspended and postponed to another day. With the blocking of access to prisons, visits by lawyers with their clients cannot be made due to lack of personnel, nor can videoconferences or transfers for judicial interrogations or the holding of trials. If the situation remains the same tomorrow, Tuesday, Alves's sight could be affected.”

For now, we are waiting for what may happen to Alves, who hopes to be free.