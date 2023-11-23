Sunday, November 26, 2023
Mega-Sena accumulates and prize increases to R$ 26 million

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 23, 2023
in World Europe
0
Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/

23/11/2023 – 21:39

No bet matched the six tens of Mega-Sena contest 2,659, drawn this Thursday (23).

The numbers drawn were 11 – 36 – 46 – 53 – 55 – 60.

As a result, the main prize for the next draw, on Saturday (25), is estimated at R$26 million.

The corner had 23 winning bets, and each one will receive R$64,043.99. The court registered 1,291 winning bets, and each winner will receive a prize of R$ 1,629.97.

Bets for the next competition can be placed until 7pm (Brasília time) on the day of the draw, at lottery outlets accredited by Caixa, across the country or online.

The simple game, with six tens marked, costs R$5.


