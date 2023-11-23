Daniel Noboa assumes the presidency of Ecuador: “I am not anti anything”

The president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, together with the vice president, Verónica Abad, speaks during the appointment of his Cabinet, this Thursday in Quito. José Jácome (EFE)

Daniel Noboa arrived at the National Assembly of Ecuador this Thursday with an air of renewal. The 35-year-old, son of millionaire Álvaro Noboa, who tried to reach Carondelet five times, took the oath of office that he will hold for 18 months and was given the presidential sash in an atypical ceremony, in which only Gustavo Petro, president of Colombia, was the only foreign leader who attended the event, although he did so half an hour late.

Faithful to the profile he has fulfilled since he was a candidate, Noboa gave a speech of only seven minutes, thus breaking the pattern of long speeches in a ceremony that previously could last up to three hours. “Few thought it had possibilities, and the result of this demonstrated that those who see politics as a reality of extremes and revenge will not have popular support,” said Noboa.

Daniel Noboa was specific, he did not even give space to the applause of the attendees: “I am not anti-anything, I am pro-Ecuador,” and he constantly claimed the idea of ​​what is different and what is young. “I believe in the strength of youth and many will find it difficult to pigeonhole me into old political or ideological paradigms,” he added.

He said it in front of the legislators that the majority represent those “old paradigms” and that, in addition, they were dismissed by the presidential decree issued by Lasso in May, and with whom he has reached an agreement – which has not been public – with the bloc of the Citizen Revolution party, of former president Rafael Correa, and the right-wing Christian Social party, to appoint the authorities of the Assembly. “We cannot continue repeating the same policies of the past expecting a different result, that is why the citizens voted for a new Ecuador,” he continued his speech in which he did not refer to who will make up his entire ministerial cabinet, which in recent days has suffered two casualties, who will have to be replaced.

Since winning the elections he has rarely referred to the first decisions he will make as soon as he comes to power, but in his speech he put security as a priority: “To combat insecurity we must attack unemployment. The country needs jobs, and for this we will send urgent reforms to the Assembly, which must be treated responsibly and with the country in mind.” A tax reform of which no details