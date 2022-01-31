Miguel Atilio Boccadoro Hernández, better known as Diego Verdaguerhad two daughters: Mary Gimena (fruit of his first love relationship) and Anna Victoria (from his marriage to singer Amanda Miguel). Both gave the Argentine singer-songwriter the happiness and blessing of being a grandfather, who became one of the loves of his life.

Who are the three grandchildren of Diego Verdaguer? María Gimena Boccadoro, the singer’s eldest daughter, gave two grandchildren to the interpreter of songs like “La ladrona” or “Which of the two will be”: Malena and Elan. On her social networks, she wrote a message from her where she expressed everything that her father meant to her, “as the song ‘Nena’ says, you are my first great love.”

He also thanked him for having been “the best grandfather for Malena and Elan, who love you deeply, you are and will always be my sun.”

For its part, Malena Bocadorothe eldest granddaughter of Diego Verdagueron his personal Instagram account, stated that he could not thank him enough for being his grandfather.

The amount of love I have for you cannot be measured in any universe except the one you and I have created, I love you infinitely.

Malena Boccadoro with her grandfather Diego Verdaguer.

Malena is close to 20 years old and has proven to have inherited her grandfather’s artistic gifts. Her profile reads the following description “brave enough to say I’m a musician, dressed in black to blend in with outer space.”

Diego Verdaguer’s eldest granddaughter involved in music.

In this social network, he shares photos with his friends, his brother Elan, some of his musical performances, part of his day-to-day life, and more. There are also publications dedicated to his grandfather.

Malena with her little brother Elan.

Singer Anna Victoria, daughter of Diego Verdaguer and Amanda Miguelgave birth to Lucca last November, the result of her marriage to Michael Villalobos.

A few weeks before his death, the singer published a touching video on his social networks, where he appears with his grandson Lucca in his arms: “an instant of eternal love,” he said.

Diego Verdaguer died at the age of 70the afternoon of Thursday, January 27, 2022, as a result of some health problems derived from his contagion of Covid-19; She spent several days in a hospital in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Claudia López Ibarra, who was his publicist in Mexico, informed the AP news agency that the singer, songwriter and music producer was vaccinated against Covid-19, however, “the virus attacked him in the United States when he was present the Delta variant.

Read more: Singer-songwriter Diego Verdaguer, husband of Amanda Miguel, wrote that he would donate his organs when he died

He also commented that Diego frequently traveled to the United States, especially since the birth of his grandson Lucca, son of Ana Victoria, who lives in Los Angeles, California.