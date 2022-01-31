My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi o Suru) is gaining popularity among the most watched anime series, but can it outperform big productions like Shingeki no Kyojin? Well, the survey anittrendz of the winter season shows that this anime from the studio cloverworks he made it.

anittrendz is a site specialized in making surveys about anime, where it is possible to know which is the most popular series of the season, as well as precise data on relationships between characters from different stories. In the results published on January 30, 2022, they show that the anime adapted by the animation studio cloverworks surpassed Shingeki no Kyojin Y Kimetsu no Yaiba.

On the other hand, Funimation revealed that My Dress Up Darling will have its respective dubbing into Spanish. We must not lose sight of how much the popularity of the series can grow in our region thanks to the fact that the audience will be able to enjoy it in their language.

The work created by Shin’ichi Fukuda leads us to meet Wakana Gojōa boy who has to hide his ‘guilty tastes’ from society because a childhood friend teased him for playing with dolls and knowing how to sew. However, everything around him changes when he meets Marin Kitagawa.

As we see in the first episodes of My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi o Suru), Wakana Gojō you can finally share your tastes with someone, because Marin Kitagawa She is impressed with his skills. Also, she has always wanted to cosplay, so this will be her chance to shine.

As the results of anittrendz this series is attracting attention, but it is not the only one. His top 10 anime series is as follows:

My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi o Suru) Shingeki no Kyojin Final Season Part II Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Red Light District Sasaki to Miyano Akebi’s Sailor Uniform The Case Study of Vanitas Part II The Genius Prince’s Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt Sabikui Bisco Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san Fantasy Bishoujo Juniku Ojisan to

My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi o Suru) it has a lot of competition with the other series of the winter season, so it could lose the first place in the next polls.

