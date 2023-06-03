Medvedev: there will be no return to the bright European past for those who left Russia

For those who left the country, there will be no return to the bright European past, not only because Russians are “not loved and not expected” there. This possibility was rejected by Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev in his Telegram-channel.

The politician called the representatives of the honest elite who left Russia “middle peasants”, compared with the writer Ivan Bunin, the singer Fyodor Chaliapin, the philosophers Nikolai Berdyaev and Ivan Ilyin who left at the beginning of the 20th century.

“Home-grown analysts “from the former”, who have bred like lice and scattered all over the greasy European body in all directions, cannot, and do not want to understand one simple truth. Russia today is a completely different country compared to the pre-war period,” Medvedev said.

The ex-president of Russia also assessed the possibility of changing the discourse of the country’s development that emerged after the special operation. In his opinion, any political leader who tries to change him in the future will be considered a traitor.