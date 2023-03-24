The long-term consequences of the use of depleted uranium weapons can be very serious and the Ukrainian people should carefully evaluate whether they want them. He stated it Dmitry Medvedevdeputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, saying that “after all, this is not a nuclear weapon in the strict sense of the word, but it is a weapon with a nuclear fingerprint. And this type of weapon was used in Yugoslavia. Not there are definitive estimates, there is no ban on the use of these weapons, but the long-term consequences can be very serious, because they themselves are Serbs, former Yugoslavs, who speak of a significant increase in cancer”. In an interview with the leading Russian media, including RIA Novosti, Medvedev explained that the uranium core is a very dense component, it penetrates armor very well.

