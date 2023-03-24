Italy-England 1-2, Retegui’s goal was not enough in the Azzurri’s debut

Qualifying starts in the worst possible way Euro 2024: L’Italy champion in office loses in Naples with theEngland (1-2m a home tumble hadn’t happened since 1961 with the 3 Lions national team) and a goal by Mateo Retegui (which shortens the distance after goals from Rice and Kane on penalties) to save the bad blue night at Diego Maradona Stadium. A knockout that hurts even more thinking about the recent elimination from the World Cup in Qatar. Obviously we will have to start again on Sunday by winning against Malta.

Italy loses for the first time at home in a match European qualification after 24 years, when just a Naples on September 9, 1999 there Denmark won 3-2.

Italy-England report cards of Affaritaliani.it

Italy promoted

Retegui vote 6.5 He suffers a lot in the first half (where he is also scarcely helped by a national team in evident difficulty), but at the first playable ball he is there ready and converts it into a goal. Encouraging debut.

Gnonto vote 6,5 He comes on twenty minutes from the end and gives a jolt to the blue attack

Pilgrims vote 6 struggles in the blue trident, but the assist for Retegui who brings Italy to 1-2 is applause

Politano vote 6 Enter the second half and the pace on the blue right wing rises a bit

Mark 6 Mancini inserts him in the last twenty minutes and the Rossoneri midfielder shows another pace compared to Jorginho

Donnarumma vote 6 Innocent on goals, attentive to Bellingham’s powerful shot from outside the box

Spinazzola vote 6- grows a bit in the second half, often proposing himself forward (the left axis works well when Gnonto enters), after a negative first half

Italy rejected

Berardi vote 5 Anonymous and never dangerous

Jorginho vote 5 Italy sinks in the middle of the field and he is one of the most in difficulty

Toloi vote 5 The least secure in a defense that also suffers from faults that are not theirs (they protect little in midfield)

Verratti vote 5.5 It grows a bit in the second half when Italy tries to believe in a comeback, but the blue captain’s first half was clearly difficult

Stretcher rated 5.5 He runs and fights, but often seems to go around in circles

Di Lorenzo vote 5.5 Difficult night in his stadium: he causes the mistake that puts England up 2-0 and pushes little overall on the wing

