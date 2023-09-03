Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Medvedev: Japan must recognize the results of World War II

The Japanese authorities are pursuing a course towards a new militarization of the country, which seriously complicates the situation in the Asia-Pacific region. This was stated by Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev at events in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on the occasion of the Victory Day over militaristic Japan and the end of World War II, celebrated on September 3, reports TASS.

“Japan must learn from the history, the memorable date of which we are celebrating today, and fully recognize the results of the Second World War, do everything to prevent the fire of the third. Abandon militaristic plans for the benefit of your own people,” the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council urged.

According to him, in Japan, with the support of the United States, the military infrastructure is actively expanding, foreign weapons are being purchased, including offensive ones, restrictions on the so-called Self-Defense Forces and military operations abroad are being lifted, and military exercises are being held near the Kuril Islands.

“It is unfortunate that the Japanese authorities are pursuing a course towards a new militarization of the country. They became the heirs of that Japan, which once faced an inglorious end,” Medvedev said.