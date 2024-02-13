You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The earthquake was recorded in two regions.
The characteristics of the earthquake do not make it necessary to declare a tsunami warning.
The National Seismological Center of Chili reported this Tuesday, February 13, a medium magnitude earthquake, 5.8in the Atacama and Coquimbo regions.
According to the entity, the earthquake was recorded at 10:31 p.m. local time and its epicenter was 53.43 kilometers south of the commune of Huasco.
In addition, the earthquake had a depth of 36.3 kilometers.
Chilean authorities have not reported damage to infrastructure, although Bío Bío radio reported that there were power outages in sectors of the Atacama region.
For its part, the Navy Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service (SHOA) revealed that the characteristics of the earthquake do not meet the necessary conditions to generate a tsunami on the coasts of Chile.
