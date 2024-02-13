The National Seismological Center of Chili reported this Tuesday, February 13, a medium magnitude earthquake, 5.8in the Atacama and Coquimbo regions.

(You can read: Batteries, Chileans! learn about the most recent job offers in Antofagasta)

According to the entity, the earthquake was recorded at 10:31 p.m. local time and its epicenter was 53.43 kilometers south of the commune of Huasco.

In addition, the earthquake had a depth of 36.3 kilometers.

Chilean authorities have not reported damage to infrastructure, although Bío Bío radio reported that there were power outages in sectors of the Atacama region.

(We recommend: 'We will meet again': Sebastián Piñera's wife publishes emotional video)

For its part, the Navy Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service (SHOA) revealed that the characteristics of the earthquake do not meet the necessary conditions to generate a tsunami on the coasts of Chile.

More news in EL TIEMPO