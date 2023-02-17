Doctor Kevin O’Connor said in a medical report published by the White House Thursday, “President Biden is still healthy and active, and he is an 80-year-old man who is able to carry out his presidential duties, including his duties as head of the executive branch, head of state, and commander-in-chief of the armed forces.”

The doctor, who has been following Biden’s health for more than 10 years, added that he had reached this conclusion based on a series of tests he conducted for the president, including in particular a “very detailed neurological examination.”

According to the report, a “skin tumor” was removed from the president’s chest, which will be subjected to a laboratory examination to verify whether it is benign or malignant.

In addition to that, the doctor confirmed in his report that Biden, the oldest president ever in the history of the United States, suffers only from 3 minor illnesses, from which he is treated with three prescription drugs.

These three conditions are non-valvular atrial fibrillation, which is a “stable” heart condition after treatment, hyperlipidemia, which is correctable with treatment, and allergies.

According to the report, the last medical examination that Biden underwent in November 2021 showed that the president suffers from two health symptoms, which are stiffness in walking and a recurrent cough caused by gastroesophageal reflux, and both cases are “stable.”