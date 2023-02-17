By Nayara Figueiredo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian agribusiness exports reached US$10.23 billion in January, up 16.5% year-on-year and a record for the month, with increases of 10.5% in average product prices and 5.5% in volume shipped, data from the Ministry of Agriculture showed this Thursday.

According to the Ministry’s Secretariat for Commerce and International Relations (SCRI), the export products that most stood out in the first month of the year were corn, meat (beef, pork and chicken) and sugar.

Foreign sales of corn had a record volume for the month of January, with 6.2 million tons, and with that revenue soared 166.4% compared to the same month last year, to 1.8 billion dollars.

“Some factors influenced this result: the slow pace of the soybean harvest, which made transportation logistics for the cereal possible; the continuation of the conflict in Ukraine, which reduced the production of an important world corn supplier, and the demand from China, as of the authorization for commercialization in November last year”, said the ministry.

Exports from the meat complex totaled almost US$2 billion, also a record for the first month of the year, the data showed.

Beef corresponded to 848 million dollars and the exported volume was 182 thousand tons. China continues as the main importer of this protein, with acquisition of 57% of the export value.

According to SCRI, the supply of chicken meat in the world was affected by the incidence of avian flu in large producing regions. This fact made possible the strong increase in the quantity exported by Brazil and influenced the formation of the international price of the protein.

As a result, chicken shipments in January also had a record volume and a high average export price, totaling US$839 million and 409,000 tonnes. The main destinations were China, Japan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Pork, on the other hand, totaled US$210 million in January this year, also a record value for the months of January. China bought more than half of that amount.

“The strong Chinese demand for animal protein was determined by the Chinese Lunar New Year celebration period, which began at the end of January,” added the folder.