Easier sickness certifications to justify absence from work thanks to the introduction of the possibility of indirect evaluation by the doctor through telemedicine and, therefore, the possibility of being able to certify also through remote teleconsultation. The provision contained in the Simplifications bill, approved yesterday in the Council of Ministers and which receives the applause of the family doctors of the Federation of General Practitioners (Fimmg), goes in this direction.

“A measure supported and strongly desired by Fimmg which, in the various meetings with the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, over the last year has provided documented proposals precisely to achieve this result”, underlines the general secretary of Fimmg, Silvestro Scotti.

The provision “is a first step – adds Scotti – to lighten the workloads, too often more administrative than healthcare, which today take too much time away from the care of our patients, which lead doctors to burnout and, not to be underestimated in a moment of deficiency, reduce the attractiveness of family medicine in the eyes of young graduates. A discipline which is essential for their professional future, but also for the future of the National Health Service”.

“After yesterday's approval – hopes the Fimmg leader – we are confident in a rapid parliamentary path so that the provision can concretely impact the activity of doctors and the lives of our patients”.

And the path towards de-bureaucratization of general medicine is also long. For Fimmg there are at least three objectives to be achieved in the short term: interoperability and strong application cooperation must be achieved between the many, too many, national, regional and corporate IT platforms and general practitioners need unique access credentials; the repetitiveness of the pharmaceutical prescription is needed for chronically stabilized patients; again for chronic patients, it is necessary to overcome the system of therapeutic plans for drugs that are now included in the first choice therapies.

“Yesterday a positive signal came from the Government – concludes Scotti – We will continue to do everything in our power to continue in this direction, also trying to include other actions in the parliamentary paths of the measure that improve the procedures for citizens and doctors for a real simple and consistent access to care”.