People paying tribute to the victims of the Moscow attack | Photo: EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

95 people are still missing after the terrorist attack that occurred on Friday (22) at Crocus City Hall, which is located on the outskirts of Moscow.

This number was revealed by the Russian portal Baza and published this Wednesday (27) by the news agency Reuters. The agency says Baza is known to have contacts within Russia's security and emergency forces.

Also this Wednesday, the Russian Emergencies Ministry increased the number of victims of the terrorist attack to 143. Around 182 people were injured, of which more than 80 remain hospitalized.

Friday's attack was claimed by the Islamic State of Khorasan, an offshoot of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group that operates in the Middle East.

Despite the claim and the broadcast of videos by the terrorist group, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin continues to try to link the attack to an action that was allegedly orchestrated by Ukraine.

The attack on Crocus City Hall was carried out by four gunmen armed with Kalashnikov rifles. Around 11 individuals linked to the crime have already been arrested.