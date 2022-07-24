Car Buzz: The US Department of Defense purchased $67,000 worth of Canoo electric vehicles for the army

The US Department of Defense plans to procure zero-emission vehicles by 2035. The portal reports car buzz.

It is noted that to solve this problem, the Pentagon has chosen two suppliers of electric vehicles. In particular, the department ordered an electric car based on the Hummer SUV from General Motors Corporation.

In addition, the US Army spent $67,500 on a Lifestyle car from startup Canoo. The latter, according to the publication, specializes in the production of anime-style cars. Why would you send troops when you can send one of these machines, seeing which the enemy will die of laughter? ”, The author of the material joked.

At the same time, it is noted that this vehicle will be analyzed for use in the operational and garrison environment.

Earlier it was reported that the US Department of Defense signed a contract for the supply of Israeli-made active protection systems (KAZ) Trophy. The complexes are designed for Abrams tanks (“Abrams”).