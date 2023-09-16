Ovidio Guzmán López, alias “El Ratón”, son of drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán and leader of the “Los Chapitos” faction of the Sinaloa Cartel, He would have left the Altiplano maximum security prison in Mexico this Friday. towards the northern border.

According to United States media, including ABC News and Chicago Tribune, Guzmán López will be extradited to US authorities, to be prosecuted in Federal Court in the District of Columbia on charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana.

However, despite the versions in the North American press, In Mexico, no authority has confirmed the version of the possible extradition of Chapo’s son to the United States.

Interpol agents took Ovidio Guzmán, son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, from the Altiplano prison by helicopter, for the purposes of extradition to the United States. pic.twitter.com/xJQRUXrKpP — Adela Micha (@Adela_Micha) September 16, 2023

Ovidio Guzmán was captured in Culiacán, in the state of Sinaloa, on January 5. This was his second capture, as he had already been detained in 2019 and subsequently released by order of the Mexican government due to the chaos unleashed in some cities by his arrest and which left at least 30 people dead.

That same month, Guzmán was sent to preventive detention for extradition purposes, but a Mexican judge indefinitely stopped its shipment to the United States, accepting an appeal for protection.

According to NBC News, citing federal sources, Guzmán has already been extradited and remains in federal custody in Chicago. That same medium recalls that Ovidio is accused of charges of large-scale drug trafficking, money laundering and other violent crimes related to the extradition of his father, Chapo Guzmán, to the United States, who is serving a life sentence in that country. country.

The authorities also claim that Los Chapitos, Chapo’s sons, assumed control of a large part of the operations of the Sinaloa Cartel. and have been accused of being among the largest traffickers of fentanyl and methamphetamines to the United States.

The news of the possible extradition of Ovidio Guzmán comes just two days after the release of Emma Coronel Aispuro, Chapo’s wife.

Coronel was released in the United States after serving almost two of three years of her sentence for drug trafficking. and money laundering. The 34-year-old woman left a social reintegration center in Long Beach (California), south of Los Angeles, the Federal Bureau of Prisons reported.

The former beauty queen, who married the once-powerful drug lord as a teenager, was sentenced to three years in prison by a US judge in November 2021.

During the woman’s trial, prosecutors and her defense attorneys said Coronel was not involved in the Sinaloa Cartel’s core business of

Guzmán, who shipped hundreds of tons of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and other drugs to the United States. “The defendant’s actual role was minimal,” said prosecutor Anthony Nardozzi.

“The defendant was not a leader, organizer, boss or other type of manager,” Nardozzi added. “Rather he was a cog in a very large wheel of a criminal organization.”

Coronel, who helped facilitate Guzmán’s spectacular 2015 escape from a Mexican prison, regularly attended her husband’s trial in New York.

INTERNATIONAL AND UNIVERSAL EDITORIAL (GDA)

AMERICAN DAILY GROUP