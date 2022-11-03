The Bloomberg news agency reports that around 3,700 employees of the short message service are to receive their notice of termination on Friday.

According to a media report, Twitter owner Musk wants to lay off more than half of the employees. Image: Reuters

According to a media report, Elon Musk plans to cut more than half of the 7,000 jobs on Twitter. About 3,700 workers are to be laid off, the Bloomberg agency reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Musk will therefore inform the affected employees on Friday. The new owner of the short message service is also planning that all employees, with a few exceptions, should return to their jobs in the office.

Musk previously denied a Washington Post report that he plans to fire Twitter employees before November 1 to avoid stock option payouts due that day. Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters reported earlier this week that Musk plans to lay off a quarter of the workforce.