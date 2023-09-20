MDMA, the substance found in ecstasy tablets, among other things, could help people with post-traumatic stress disorder. In Germany, doctors are not allowed to prescribe them.

MDMA in crystal form is sometimes used in therapy. Image: picture alliance / Zoonar

MPeople with post-traumatic stress disorder, for example after a rape, an accident or an escape, experience the terrible situation again and again like in a movie and feel the same feelings: desperation, fear and helplessness.

The gold standard is trauma-focused psychotherapy. This is effective, but on average one in five patients discontinues treatment. A new therapeutic approach, a combination of psychotherapy and methylenedioxy-methylamphetamine, abbreviated as MDMA and known as the party drug ecstasy, could provide relief.

MDMA causes the brain to release serotonin. You are temporarily euphoric, happy and relaxed, become more aware of your feelings and feel emotionally closer to other people.