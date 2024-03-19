HS Gallup | The support of the coalition and basic Finns is decreasing

The Kokoumu is still the most popular party in Finland. However, the support of it and its government partner, the Basic Finns, has weakened slightly, HS's recent support survey shows. The center's support perked up.

The Prime Minister's Party the Kokoumu is still the most popular political party in Finland, according to a recent HS-gallup.

The support of both the coalition and the government partner, basic Finns, has still weakened slightly.

The support of the coalition is now 20.7 percent, or 0.6 percentage points lower than in the February survey.

The support of basic Finns, on the other hand, has weakened by 0.7 percentage points. The party's support is now 18.9 percent.

The survey's margin of error is about two percentage points for the largest parties in its direction.

Basic Finns is the third most popular party in the survey. The opposition party Sdp is the second most popular with 19.6 percent support.

Sdp's support is exactly the same as in February's HS-gallup.

Although the support of the coalition has decreased, it is still at about the same level as in the parliamentary elections last year.

Basic Finns, on the other hand, have lost a good percentage point in their support compared to the elections.

Sdp's readings are close to the election support.

In opposition support for the sitting center picked up a bit in the March survey. Support is now 11.7 percent, or 0.6 percentage points higher than in February.

The number is still historically low for the party. At the same time, it is the best since September 2022.

The support of the governing party Rkp also recovered slightly. The slide of the party's previous measurements therefore stopped.

Research material collected between February 19 and March 15.

In other words, the presidential election was over. In the public debate, for example, labor market and strike issues were prominent. The situation on the eastern border has also been in the public eye.

Research director of Verian (formerly Kantar Public), which carried out the study Sakari Nurmela estimates that the changes in the support of the main government parties are now primarily affected by the transition from the party camp to the sleeper camp. So it is not a question of transition between parties.

For example, the impact of strikes on party support may be limited.

The content of the government reforms behind them is such that it pleases many members of the coalition, says Nurmela.

The government's reforms and the strike situation could be more reflected in the support of the Basic Finns and Sdp.

“The reforms are still at the level of talk and are not felt in anyone's wallet. Maybe it's the kind of thing that would be required for it to start showing up in the support,” says Nurmela.

According to Nurmela's assessment, the fact that the party's candidate for Jussi Halla-ahon the boost provided by the presidential election is starting to wane, and the camp of sleepers is growing.

Downtown Olli Rehnin popularity in the presidential elections would seem to carry better and give a boost to the party, Nurmela estimates.

The ruling parties the combined support is 47.3 percent in the measurement, i.e. more than one percentage point less than last month.

The share of those who could not or did not want to say which party they would vote for or said they would not vote was 25 percent. The current proportion of those who do not know is lower than the long-term average

Among the parties' current voters, 40 percent were very sure of their own position, and 49 percent were fairly sure.

The most certain of their positions were the left-wing allies and members of the coalition. The Greens had the fewest supporters who were very sure of their choice.